172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-maharashtra-postpones-mpsc-exams-until-further-notice-5764781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra postpones MPSC exams till further notice

The Chief Minister’s Office has informed that the revised schedule for the postponed Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams will be announced in due course.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government announced on August 26 that it has decided to postpone all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) until further notice in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted:

Nearly 2.5 lakh candidates apply for MPSC exams every year to fill up 200 posts across various government departments.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

The MPSC preliminary exams were supposed to be held on April 5, but had got postponed to September 13 due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

related news

However, upon finding out that the dates were clashing with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, the MPSC exam 2020 was postponed once again to September 20. However, after the recent ruling, it remains unknown when the MPSC exam for this year will be held.

Maharashtra continues to be the state worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in India. More than seven lakh people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra alone, of whom, 23,000 have died. At present, Pune is the worst-hit city in Maharashtra with the maximum number of active coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai and Thane.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.