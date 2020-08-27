Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra postpones MPSC exams till further notice

The Maharashtra government announced on August 26 that it has decided to postpone all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) until further notice in view of the coronavirus pandemic.



Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted:

Nearly 2.5 lakh candidates apply for MPSC exams every year to fill up 200 posts across various government departments.

The MPSC preliminary exams were supposed to be held on April 5, but had got postponed to September 13 due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

However, upon finding out that the dates were clashing with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, the MPSC exam 2020 was postponed once again to September 20. However, after the recent ruling, it remains unknown when the MPSC exam for this year will be held.

Maharashtra continues to be the state worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in India. More than seven lakh people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra alone, of whom, 23,000 have died. At present, Pune is the worst-hit city in Maharashtra with the maximum number of active coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai and Thane.