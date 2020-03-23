Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra imposes state-wide curfew, CM Thackeray says crucial days ahead

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 23 announced a state-wide curfew in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"People were not listening and we are compelled (to take this decision)," Thackeray said.

All district borders will be sealed and no inter-district transportation will be allowed. Thackeray said that all essential services will function and their transportation will also be allowed but with restrictions.

Only the driver plus two people will be allowed in taxis and private vehicles if the vehicle is being used in an emergency situation, Thackeray announced, adding that "we are at a decisive turning point of this infection spread" and that the days ahead are "crucial".