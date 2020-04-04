App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra Home Minister distributes masks, sanitisers to police

Maharashtra has so far reported 537 coronavirus cases, a majority of them in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 4 distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to police personnel who are on the streets enforcing the lockdown for coronavirus.

Deshmukh shared a video which showed him handing out masks and sanitisers to policemen in Mumbai on Twitter.

"Police personnel working tirelessly to help prevent the spread of the #CoronaPandemic come in direct contact with so many. As a preventive safety measure, I distributed special masks & sanitisers to them," he tweeted.

Close

In another tweet he said, "The government distributed personal protection equipment to police personnel who were setting out to catch those fleeing home quarantine."

Maharashtra has so far reported 537 coronavirus cases, a majority of them in Mumbai.

The Union government on April 4 issued an advisory asking people to wear "homemade face covers", especially when stepping out of home.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Anil Deshmukh #coronavirus #Health #India #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.