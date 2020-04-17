Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra government instructs landlords to defer rent collection by 3 months

In light of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for deferment of rent for the next three months in order to prevent the eviction of tenants in the event that they are unable to pay their rent for the said period.



Update

Maharashtra State Housing Department has issued instructions to landlords/ house owners to postpone rent collection by at least three months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent.#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/cOFsh0NDGD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 17, 2020

"The State Housing Department has issued instructions to landlords/ house owners to postpone rent collection by at least three months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent," said the government in a tweet from the official handle of the chief minister.

The ongoing lockdown has brought the economy to a standstill, as most businesses and industries have come to a halt. The economic fallout of the pandemic has hit the economy in India and the world over.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 infections with over 3,200 cases having been reported from the state already. Of this, over 2,000 cases have been reported from Mumbai. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is nearing the 200-mark.