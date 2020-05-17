App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra government extends lockdown till May 31

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the state government has extended the lockdown till May 31.

The notification extending the lockdown has said that caliberated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course.

"Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said.

"The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational," he said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with the state crossing the 30,000-mark on May 16. Mumbai, the state's capital, has reported over 16,000 cases and is the worst-affected city in the country.

Guidelines regarding the phase 4 of nationwide lockdown are expected to be released today. Reports suggest that easing of restrictions, particularly related to public transport, may be announced.

Punjab had earlier in the day said that it will be ending the curfew in the state but that the lockdown will continue.

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

