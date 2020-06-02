App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 72,300 with 2,287 new cases; 103 die

PTI
Representative image
Maharashtra reported 2,287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 72,300 on Tuesday, while fatalities rose to 2,465 after 103 more patients died due to the infection, 49 of them in worst-hit Mumbai, the state health department said.

A total of 1,225 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases in the state to 31,333, a department statement said here.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 38,493, it said, adding a total of 4,83,875 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 103 deaths, 74 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 49 from Mumbai alone," the statement said.

Another major hotspot, Pune city, reported 10 more deaths, it added.

Mumbai now accounts for 42,216 COVID-19 cases of the total 72,300 infections in the state with 1,368 deaths.

The MMR, comprising Mumbai and parts of its adjoining districts, accounts for 54,951 coronavirus cases and 1,682 deaths, it stated.

The total number of cases in areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation now stands at 7,144 with 326 deaths, while Aurangabad city has reported 1,551 cases and 67 fatalities, it said.

The case count for Solapur city stood at 880 and fatalities at 72.

Malegaon town in Nashik district has so far reported 762 cases and 58 deaths, it said.

The tally of cases in Nagpur city is 579 with 11 deaths, and 596 cases with 25 fatalities in Akola city.

The number of containment zones in Maharashtra now stands at 3,730.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 72,300; new cases 2,287, deaths 2,465; discharged 31,333, active cases 38,493, people tested 4,83,875.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

