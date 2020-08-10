Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises by 12,248 to 5,15,332; 390 die

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the second highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,15,332, while 390 people died, including 58 in Pune, the state Health department said.

The cumulative death toll in the state went up to 17,757, an official said.

At 12,822, the state had reported the highest one-day rise in cases a day before.

Of the 390 fatalities, 260 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours while 76 deaths had taken place in the last one week. Remaining 54 fatalities had occurred more than a week ago, but were reported now, the official explained.

On Sunday, a record 13,348 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 3,51,710, the official added.

The state now has 1,45,558 active cases compared with 1,47,048 of Saturday, he said.

Mumbai added 1,066 new cases and 48 deaths in the day, taking the case tally to 1,23,382 and death toll to 6,799.

At 1,433, Pune city reported the highest number of new cases in the day and 58 deaths.

The total number of cases in Pune city went up to 70,933 while fatalities stood at 1,802, the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,066 fresh cases and 20 deaths.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) comprising Mumbai city and surrounding towns added 3,249 new cases in the day, taking the total count to 2,66,868. The fatality tally rose by 112 in the region to 10,741, the official said.

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,30,395 with 3,680 cases, while 113 fatalities took the overall toll to 3,480.

Nashik has reported 49,132 cases and 1,447 deaths so far.

The number of cases in Kolhapur division stood at 16,180 while the death toll is 429, the official informed.

Aurangabad division has reported 20,572 cases and 687 deaths, while Latur division has 10,639 cases and 346 deaths.

The case count in Akola division stood at 10,086 and fatalities at 325 while Nagpur division has 10,936 cases and 248 deaths.

A total of 27,25,090 samples have been tested so far in the state, the official added.

There are 10,00,588 people under home quarantine while 34,957 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,15,332, deaths 17,757, recoveries 3,51,710, active cases 1,45,558 and people tested so far 27,25,090.