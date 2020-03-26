Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to stop using AC

Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 25 asked people to stop using the air conditioning systems at home.

He asked people to go for natural ventilation instead of using air conditioning.

"Air conditioning will bring cooling, moisture and humidity. Instead, go for natural ventilation," he said.

On a lighter note, Thackeray said, "We are in 'Chala Hawa You Dya' (move aside, let some air come in) for more than two years now."

He was apparently referring to a popular Marathi show 'Chala Hawa You Dya' aired on a television channel.

"Let's breathe more fresh air," he added.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Thackeray also said that when people ask him what is he doing in the present situation, he says 'I listen to Mrs Mukhyamantri, you listen to your home minister'.

"Mrs Mukhyamantri" and "Home Minister" are the other two television shows on the Marathi channel.

"There is a positive side to this crisis as well," the chief minister pointed out, saying families have come together and are spending time with each other.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown: 4 tax-saving options easily available online

Some are spending time reading books, playing indoor games, taking out their musical instruments and playing them, he noted.

"What we had lost, we can regain now," he said.

The CM further appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities.

"There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function," he said.

The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks.

(With inputs from PTI)