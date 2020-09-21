Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra adds 15,738 COVID-19 cases; record 32,007 recover, 344 die

Maharashtra on Monday reported a record number of 32,007 recoveries from COVID-19 infection even as 15,738 new cases took the total count of infections in the state to 12,24,380, the health department said.

The number of recovered persons in the state has reached 9,16,348, it said, adding that the case recovery rate stands at 74.84 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.7 percent.

With 344 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,015, it said.

The number of new cases in the day was significantly lower compared to 20,598 additions on Sunday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state now has 2,74,623 active cases.

200 of the 344 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours, while 81 deaths had taken place in the last week. 63 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, the department said in its daily health bulletin.

"In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today," the department said.

Of the total deaths reported on Monday, 50 were from Nagpur, while Mumbai and Pune cities saw 36 and 20 fatalities, respectively.

At 1,837, Mumbai city added the highest number of cases in the state in the day while 1,501 cases were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, it said.

Mumbai's cumulative case tally now stands at 1,86,276 while the fatality count has reached 8,505.

The count of cases rose by 1,170 in Pune city in the day.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal areas added 839 and 612 new patients, respectively, it said.

Out of the total 15,738 new cases in the state in the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 3,979 patients.

Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai, which fall under the MMR, reported 429 and 369 cases, respectively, the department said.

The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and Thane, has reported 4,39,180 cases and 14,836 deaths till date, it said.

Currently, 18,58,924 people are in home quarantine in the state while 35,517 people are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

A total of 59,12,258 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 12,24,380; new cases 15,738; deaths: 33,015; discharged 9,16,348; active cases: 2,74,623; people tested so far: 59,12,258.