Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashta's COVID-19 cases reach 29,100; death toll rises to 1,068

As many as 1,576 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of such patients in the state to 29,100, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 49 more lives, the death toll rose to 1,068, it said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

On Friday, 505 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 6,564.

Of the 49 deaths reported during the day, 34 were in Mumbai. The city also reported 933 of the 1,576 new cases on Friday, the statement said.

Till now, 2,50,436 people have been tested in the state.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy