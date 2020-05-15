App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashta's COVID-19 cases reach 29,100; death toll rises to 1,068

On Friday, 505 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 6,564.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As many as 1,576 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of such patients in the state to 29,100, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 49 more lives, the death toll rose to 1,068, it said in a statement.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

On Friday, 505 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 6,564.

related news

Of the 49 deaths reported during the day, 34 were in Mumbai. The city also reported 933 of the 1,576 new cases on Friday, the statement said.

Till now, 2,50,436 people have been tested in the state.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

