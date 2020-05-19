Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Rajesh Tope

Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.
"The COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100, taking the tally to 37,158," he said in a televised address.
Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far.
First Published on May 19, 2020 08:20 pm