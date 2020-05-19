App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Rajesh Tope

Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

"The COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100, taking the tally to 37,158," he said in a televised address.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

Close

Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged, taking the total number to 9,639 so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharahstra #Rajesh Tope

