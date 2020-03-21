Coronavirus Pandemic | Maha: Exam for last SSC paper postponed

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made this announcement.
The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the last paper of the SSC (Class X) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
She said the new date would be announced later.
So far, 63 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.
First Published on Mar 21, 2020 02:31 pm