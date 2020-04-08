App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Madhya Pradesh police starts 'home delivery' of FIRs to those violating lockdown

The initiative was first launched in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
After doorstep delivery of essential commodities such as medicines and vegetables in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh police has now started delivering First Information Reports (FIRs) to the houses of those who, ironically, are violating lockdown orders.

According to a report by Times of India, the initiative was launched in the district of Seoni, where senior superintendent of police Kumar Prateek announced this measure.

"We have registered six such FIRs on the basis of automatic number plate registration (ANPR) detection cameras installed all over the city. Vehicle owners found roaming in the streets without any specific reason are being booked and a copy of the FIR against them is being delivered at their residential address," Prateek said, adding that elderly people and those moving out due to unavoidable circumstances are exempted.

All six have been booked under IPC Section 188, which is disobeying a government order, according to the newspaper. "We will take further action under the Motor Vehicle Act," the SP said.

The initiative, according to the report, was first launched in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where the officials had said they were being forced to take the step because even after repeated appeals, people were found roaming on the streets in groups.

"We have decided to deliver FIRs at your homes, if you are found roaming on the streets without any reason," Muzaffarnagar SP Abhishek Yadav had said. This measure is being replicated by MP police, which has formed around 100 teams, each consisting of two personnel to deliver essential services to your doorstep.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

