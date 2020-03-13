Coronavirus pandemic | Madhya Pradesh govt orders closure of schools, cinema halls

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period and shutting down of cinema halls till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, a senior official.

The government earlier in the day said private and government schools will remain shut till further orders but examinations of different classes would be held as per the schedule.

In the evening, another official said cinema theatres would also be shut down till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

An official statement issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Rashmi Arun Shami, said all private and government schools would observe holiday temporarily till the next order.

However, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to attend schools during this period, the order said.

So far, no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been found in the state.

The step to close schools has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any outbreak of the disease in view of positive cases reported from different parts of the country, the official said.