App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Lupin contributes Rs 21 cr for COVID-19 relief efforts

Lupin's employees have given their two days' salaries, together contributing a sum of Rs 5.5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pharma major Lupin on Saturday announced contribution of Rs 21 crore for relief efforts directed towards mitigating the COVID-19 crisis. The company's global giving program comprises three separate contributions made by its employees, the company and the promoter family, Lupin said in a statement.

Lupin's employees have given their two days' salaries, together contributing a sum of Rs 5.5 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), it said.

"The company has matched an equal sum of Rs 5.5 crore for direct initiatives that the company will implement to support overburdened national and state healthcare systems through donation of personal protective equipment, medicines and providing meals for front-line workers and the needy," Lupin said.

Close

In addition, the promoter Desh Bandhu Gupta family has committed a sum of Rs 10 crore for other direct impact initiatives in India and elsewhere in the world to supplement Lupin's relief efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, it added.

related news

As one of the leading pharmaceutical companies globally, Lupin remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines across India and global markets while ensuring safety of our personnel involved, Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to support those who are at the front-line of this battle against COVID-19," he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 11:23 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Lupin

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.