Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lt Governor's order on hospitals will create major problems for people of Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

During a video press conference on June 7, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hours after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run and some private hospitals for Delhi residents, the chief minister said it will "create major problems for the people of Delhi".

"Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during Coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge. We will try to provide treatment to all," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

During a video press conference on June 7, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the central government-run hospitals in the city will have no such restriction and will be open for people belonging to other states, Kejriwal had said.

Earlier today, however, the LG had overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

The two orders were issued by the Lieutenant Governor in his capacity as the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:13 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.