Coronavirus pandemic | Lt Governor's order on hospitals will create major problems for people of Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal



LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है

देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020

Hours after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run and some private hospitals for Delhi residents, the chief minister said it will "create major problems for the people of Delhi".

"Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during Coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge. We will try to provide treatment to all," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

During a video press conference on June 7, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the central government-run hospitals in the city will have no such restriction and will be open for people belonging to other states, Kejriwal had said.

Earlier today, however, the LG had overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

The two orders were issued by the Lieutenant Governor in his capacity as the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.