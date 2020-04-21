App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Low immunity level likely behind recovered COVID-19 patients facing a relapse

Recently, South Korea had reported over 150 COVID-19 positive cases among patients who had earlier fully recovered, the report suggested.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, researchers have claimed that half of the patients they treated for mild COVID-19 infection still had the novel coronavirus for up to eight days after symptoms disappeared.

A reason behind the growing number of relapse cases of COVID-19 could be linked to the lower level of immunity developed in such patients, News18 has reported.

There are studies which have found that the virus may replicate only within some of the surface cells of the respiratory tract and it may not be severe enough to actually allow the body to develop an immune reaction to it, said the report quoting Professor John Nicholls of Department of Pathology from Hong Kong University.

According to the report, exposure of the human body to foreign elements like a virus triggers a defence mechanism to fight the disease-causing pathogen.

Thus, the antibodies generated remain active in the bodies and provide a protective shield even after the infection has subsided. This reduced chances of re-infection, said the report.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

However, in case of mild clinical reactions, patients may not induce a strong antibody reaction to stop relapse of disease on being exposed to the virus. It is important as patients with mild infections can still potentially get the infections the second time, Nicholls reportedly explained.

In China, nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients developed the low level of antibodies, while in some patients, there were no anti-bodies detected at all, said the report citing some studies.

Also read | WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual

The public health system will get an extra burden if patients already infected with the novel coronavirus continues to be at risk of getting infected again, it stated.

Also, it may also delay the creation of the critical mass of antibody carriers which are required to get herd immunity to restrict the transmission of the microbe, added the report.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 01:00 pm

