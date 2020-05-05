App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown helped flatten the curve, but no downward trend cause of concern: AIIMS Director

The pandemic "has to fought at the community level, not the hospital level", Dr Randeep Guleria said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, in an interview with The Indian Express, said while the nationwide lockdown has helped flatten the curve, no visible dip in the number of COVID-19 cases is a concern.

"While the lockdown has helped in flattening the curve, the curve has not shown a downward trend. That is a cause for concern. That’s why the next four to six weeks will be very, very important because the lockdown cannot be there forever," Dr Guleria, who is a part of core team of officials set up to monitor and review the pandemic in the country, told the newspaper.

"The ideal, the dream would be to have zero cases. But I don’t see that happening. The number of cases is still increasing everyday. But the rise in the curve is not so sharp that we can’t handle it," Dr Guleria said.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

Dr Guleria added that with easing of restrictions, the most important data point to watch out for would be the number of cases being reported in hotspots and the reclassification of green, orange and red zones.

"The solution is to identify the areas where the maximum number of cases are coming, and focus containment to bring down the number of cases, and convert them to orange or green zones," Dr Guleria said, adding that surveillance in green zones should continue, and movement from red to green zone is restricted.

For this, the official said, the pandemic "has to fought at the community level, not the hospital level". He also added that we will have to learn from history, particularly the period of Spanish Flu, when the situation was similar and most of the 7 million deaths were reported in the second wave.

Also Read | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

"What we are doing today was what was done at that point in time. Schools were closed and stadiums were converted into halls. There was a lockdown and that lockdown was followed very well. But after the lockdown was lifted, they started going back to normal. People celebrated the fact that they were now out, and started partying. We have to learn from history," Dr Guleria told the newspaper.

Echoing what other leaders across the world have said, the AIIMS director said "we will have to learn to live with COVID-19 for quite some time".

"We will have to have strategies which will work with COVID being around. Whether it’s travel or work, it will have to be with COVID-19 being around," he said, adding a lot of work needs to be done to develop a "new normal".

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Lockdown 3.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.