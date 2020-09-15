Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown helped control aggressive COVID-19 progression: Union minister

The strict nationwide lockdown imposed by the government from March 25 to May 31 had successfully controlled aggressive progression of the novel coronavirus disease in the country, said Ashwini Choubey, minister of state for health and family welfare on September 15.

Speaking at the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he said there has been a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily in the country since the government started relaxing the lockdown norms.

He said: “The public health actions were taken in a pre-emptive, pro-active, graded manner based on the evolving scenario.”

Choubey further told the Rajya Sabha that nearly 40 lakh Indians have been kept under the Centre’s surveillance as part of its contact-tracing efforts to track down the source of COVID-19 infections and minimise the spread of the disease.

He also said 5.4 crore samples had been tested for the novel coronavirus till September 10, and there were 15,290 COVID-treatment facilities with 13,14,171 dedicated isolation beds during the same period. Additionally, there are 2,31,269 oxygen-supported isolation beds and 62,694 ICU beds, including 32,241 ventilator beds in the country.

Choubey said: “The government has taken a series of actions to prevent, control and mitigate the impact of Covid-19. India followed a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.”

India's total coronavirus tally is now 49,30,236, with 83,809 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 80,776.

