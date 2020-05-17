App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Metro rail services, domestic & international air travel remain prohibited

Domestic and international air travel and metro rail services across the country remain suspended.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

India has been under lockdown since March 24 and this will be the fourth phase. However, there was considerable easing of restrictions this time.

According the new guidelines, the delineation of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Close

The guidelines also state that night curfew between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am will continue, with the exception of essential activities.

related news

So, will I be able to travel?

According to the new guidelines, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses has been permitted with mutual consent of the states and Union Territories. However, such movement will not be allowed in containment zones.

Domestic and international air travel remain prohibited, except for domestic medical services, air ambulances and for security purpose of purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Metro rail services across the country remain suspended.

Also read | Lockdown extended till May 31: What is allowed and what isn’t

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 07:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Aarogya Setu app, thermal screening mandatory for all employees in workplaces

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Aarogya Setu app, thermal screening mandatory for all employees in workplaces

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Demarcation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will now be decided by states

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Demarcation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will now be decided by states

Coronavirus pandemic: All shops, except those in shopping malls, to remain open in Lockdown 4.0

Coronavirus pandemic: All shops, except those in shopping malls, to remain open in Lockdown 4.0

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.