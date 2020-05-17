Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Metro rail services, domestic & international air travel remain prohibited

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

India has been under lockdown since March 24 and this will be the fourth phase. However, there was considerable easing of restrictions this time.

According the new guidelines, the delineation of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The guidelines also state that night curfew between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am will continue, with the exception of essential activities.

So, will I be able to travel?

According to the new guidelines, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses has been permitted with mutual consent of the states and Union Territories. However, such movement will not be allowed in containment zones.

Domestic and international air travel remain prohibited, except for domestic medical services, air ambulances and for security purpose of purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Metro rail services across the country remain suspended.

Also read | Lockdown extended till May 31: What is allowed and what isn’t