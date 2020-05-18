App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: India has been under lockdown since March 24. However, restrictions have been eased considerably in the fourth phase of lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

India has been under lockdown since March 24 and this will be the fourth phase. But, there were considerable easing of restrictions this time.

So, how is Lockdown 4.0 different from Lockdown 3.0?

What has changed:

> States and UTs have been asked to define red, orange and green zones based on guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.
> Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the states and Union Territories. This was not possible earlier.
> Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed to remain open. But, spectators will not be allowed.
> All shops, except those in shopping malls, can re-open. However, they have to adhere to social distancing norms. Local authorities have been asked to ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings.

> The Aarogya Setu mobile application is no longer mandatory. However, the government is advising its use for contact-tracing purpose. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said: “With a view to ensure safety in offices and work places, employers on best effort basis should ensure that the application is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.”

Also read | Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

What remains unchanged:

> The guidelines also state that night curfew between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am will continue, with the exception of essential activities.
> Vulnerable persons, i.e., those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.
> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, shopping malls, theatres, bars and auditoriums shall remain closed.
> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed. The guidelines encourage online teaching.
> Hotels and hospitality services to remain closed. Restaurants can remain open only for home delivery.
> Domestic and international air travel, except those which are permitted.
> Metro rail service.
> All will have to wear face masks in public places and offices.
> Spitting in public remains a punishable offence.

> All religious places of worship will remain closed. Religious congregations remain strictly prohibited.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 18, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

