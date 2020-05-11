Coronavirus pandemic: List of states in favour of lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference meeting held on May 11 to discuss the coronavirus lockdown exit strategy indicated that several states are still reluctant to lift restrictions completely.

Even as the third phase of the lockdown is slated to end on May 17, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 67,152, including 20,917 recoveries and 2,206 deaths. The chief ministers of several states, including Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra expressed the need to continue with the lockdown in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for instance, strongly pitched for a lockdown extension and even opposed the resumption of passenger train services, claiming that it would lead to new infections. He has already extended lockdown in his state till May 29 and wants to continue with it further.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pitched for lockdown extension in containment zones but, sought relaxation in others in view of the grave economic crisis the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has brought about.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that cases are expected in the coming months. With that thought, he suggested “any action on lockdown be taken cautiously”, while urging the Centre to consider local trains services for easing commute woes of government employees and healthcare workers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suggested a “carefully crafted” lockdown exit strategy while agreeing to an extension of the same to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He has also demanded immediate financial assistance for states to meet “at least 33 percent of committed liabilities” along with revenue grants for the next three months.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre for “picking on” the TMC administration over data discrepancy. But, she agreed to extend lockdown and cooperate at the same time. She had sought lockdown extension till May 21 earlier as well, albeit with more relaxations in place.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed PM Modi that his government is looking to extend the lockdown too. They are afraid there would be an influx of stranded persons into the state once the lockdown is lifted, which can spike the number of cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami highlighted the increasing trend of COVID-19 positive cases in Chennai as a cause of concern and urged the Centre to not resume train or plane services to the state until May 31.

With inputs from PTI