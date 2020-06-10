Coronavirus pandemic | Lieutenant Governor’s directives will be followed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on hospital row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 10 said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's directives overruling his Cabinet's decisions on the novel coronavirus-related situation would be followed in letter and spirit.

"This is not for disagreements and politics," Kejriwal asserted in his televised addressed. The address came a day after he tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Earlier, he had self-isolated on June 8 as a precautionary measure after complaining of fever and sour throat which are symptoms of COVID-19.

On June 8, Lt. Governor Baijal had overturned the Delhi Cabinet’s decision to reserve hospitals — except those operated by the Centre — for people of Delhi.

Baijal had also reversed a decision to test only those showing COVID-19 symptoms.

"We won 62 seats in the Delhi election. The Centre has decided, but this is not the time to differ. Whatever the Centre has decided, and the Lieutenant Governor has ordered, will be implemented. There will be no dispute or debate on this," Kejriwal said.

“I am requesting neighbouring states to make adequate arrangements there so that more people do not have to come to Delhi. I am sure they are also doing their part,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also asked people to wear a mask while stepping out of our house, regularly wash our hands and maintain social distancing and urged people to make this a jan andolan (people’s movement).

Repeating projections put out by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 9, Kejriwal said that "coronavirus will spread rapidly in Delhi."

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said.

He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.