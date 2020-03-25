Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala to shutter booze shops. Seriously!

The Left government in Kerala on March 25 decided to shut down all outlets that sell liquor in India’s booziest state, News18.com reported.

This would also apply to the outlets run by Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which dominate sales. The government had earlier decided to close the Beverages outlets— as they are popularly known—in Kasargod district, the worst affected in the state, along with bars.

The decision was taken a few hours after a complete 21-day lockdown was announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vehement criticism from the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP.

The decision to down shutters of these outlets was not easy for the state government because a significant share of its revenue is spawned by sale of alchol. In 2018-19, annual liquor sales in Kerala soared to a record high of Rs 14,508 crore, with the government netting Rs 2,521 crore as excise.

Visitors to Kerala are familiar with the serpentine queues that form outside Beverages shops through the year. The drinking culture in Kerala is intense, to put it mildly.

The state has 598 bars and 357 beer ‘parlours’. Of the 301 liquor outlets in the state, Kerala State Beverages Corporation owns 265 shops across 14 districts in the state and Consumerfed the balance.

After an earlier COVID 19 review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said closing down the outlets will result in social issues. "Beverage outlets will remain open. We have had some bad experiences when the government stopped the sale of liquor. It will create many social issues," he said.

He had quoted a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said liquor was part of a list of essential commodities, to defend his decision. This was roundly criticised by the Congress leaders as a ' blunder'.

Coming down against the decision, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state President K Surendran criticised the government. They warned the delay in shutting the liquor outlets would push the state further into a dangerous situation.

In many locations, people queued up before beverages outlets in large numbers, perhaps anticipating such a decision. Images of people maintaining safe distance in front of liquor outlets went viral.

At Vatakara in Kozhikode, a town close Mahe in Pondicherry, which closed booze shops, there was a huge crowd in front of a beverages outlet and police had to wave lathis to chase them away.