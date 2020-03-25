App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala to shutter booze shops. Seriously!

Temporary end to serpentine queues outside liquor outlets in India’s booziest state.

Chandrakanth Viswanath
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Left government in Kerala on March 25 decided to shut down all outlets that sell liquor in India’s booziest state, News18.com reported.

This would also apply to the outlets run by Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which dominate sales. The government had earlier decided to close the Beverages outlets— as they are popularly known—in Kasargod district, the worst affected in the state, along with bars.

The decision was taken a few hours after a complete 21-day lockdown was announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vehement criticism from the opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP.

Close

The decision to down shutters of these outlets was not easy for the state government because a significant share of its revenue is spawned by sale of alchol. In 2018-19, annual liquor sales in Kerala  soared to a record high of Rs 14,508 crore, with the government netting Rs 2,521 crore as excise.

related news

Visitors to Kerala are familiar with the serpentine queues that form outside Beverages shops through the year. The drinking culture in Kerala is intense, to put it mildly.

The state has 598 bars and 357 beer ‘parlours’. Of the 301 liquor outlets in the state, Kerala State Beverages Corporation owns 265 shops across 14 districts in the state and Consumerfed the balance.

After an earlier COVID 19 review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said closing down the outlets will result in social issues. "Beverage outlets will remain open. We have had some bad experiences when the government stopped the sale of liquor. It will create many social issues," he said.

He had quoted a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said liquor was part of a list of essential commodities, to defend his decision. This was roundly criticised by the Congress leaders as a ' blunder'.

Coming down against the decision, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state President K Surendran criticised the government. They warned the delay in shutting the liquor outlets would push the state further into a dangerous situation.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

In many locations, people queued up before beverages outlets in large numbers, perhaps anticipating such a decision. Images of people maintaining safe distance in front of liquor outlets went viral.

At Vatakara in Kozhikode, a town close Mahe in Pondicherry, which closed booze shops, there was a huge crowd in front of a beverages outlet and police had to wave lathis to chase them away.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #liquor #lockdown

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.