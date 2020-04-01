App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala reports 24 COVID-19 cases, 1.64 lakh under observation

A total of 1.64 lakh people are under surveillance, of whom 622 people are in various hospitals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 237.

The worst affected Kasaragod accounted for 12 positive cases on Wednesday, Ernakulam three and Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur two cases each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting this evening. One case was detected from Palakkad.

So far, 265 positive cases have been reported from the southern state and 26 people, including six foreigners, have tested negative, he said.

A total of 1.64 lakh people are under surveillance, of whom 622 people are in various hospitals.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Kasaragod #Kerala

