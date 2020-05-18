Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala announces new lockdown guidelines; parlours can open, bars can sell liquor as takeaway

A day after the central government extended nationwide lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines for the same, Kerala on May 18 said shopping complexes in the state can open with 50 percent shops on rotation basis.

"Barber shops and beauty parlours can be opened without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service will be allowed," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"State-run liquor shops BEVCO will open after the online system gets ready. Bars can sell liquor only as takeaway from counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members," Vijayan added.

The state government has also said 50 percent of the staff in government offices can now come to work, while the remaining staff will work from home. Those staff members who haven't been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in two days.

In case the employees are unable to travel, they should report to the District Collector, who can then appoint them for COVID-19 combat duty in appropriate departments, the state government has said.

The Kerala government also decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms.

"We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district. Services will not operate to hotspots," state transport minister A K Saseendran said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"With the present guidelines issued by the Centre, we will assess the situation and decide upon the inter-district and inter-state services," Saseedran added.