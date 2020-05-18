App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala announces new lockdown guidelines; parlours can open, bars can sell liquor as takeaway

The Kerala government also decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased fare to compensate for shortage of passengers due to social distancing norms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after the central government extended nationwide lockdown till May 31 and issued guidelines for the same, Kerala on May 18 said shopping complexes in the state can open with 50 percent shops on rotation basis.

"Barber shops and beauty parlours can be opened without air conditioning, only hair cutting and shaving service will be allowed," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"State-run liquor shops BEVCO will open after the online system gets ready. Bars can sell liquor only as takeaway from counters. Clubs can sell food and liquor as parcel for members," Vijayan added.

Close

The state government has also said 50 percent of the staff in government offices can now come to work, while the remaining staff will work from home. Those staff members who haven't been able to report to their offices so far due to the lockdown should reach the office in two days.

related news

In case the employees are unable to travel, they should report to the District Collector, who can then appoint them for COVID-19 combat duty in appropriate departments, the state government has said.

The Kerala government also decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms.

"We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district. Services will not operate to hotspots," state transport minister A K Saseendran said.

"With the present guidelines issued by the Centre, we will assess the situation and decide upon the inter-district and inter-state services," Saseedran added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.