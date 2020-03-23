App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Kalpataru Power Transmission postpones board meeting amid COVID-19 scare

The new date of the meeting will be informed in due course, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Tuesday amid coronavirus spread. As per the government directives, the company's offices at various locations in India are also closed, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

"Board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, inter-alia, to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company has been postponed," it said.

The new date of the meeting will be informed in due course, the company said.

Close
As per directives issued by various authorities, the company said, its offices in various locations have been closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd #KPTL

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.