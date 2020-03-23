Coronavirus pandemic: Kalpataru Power Transmission postpones board meeting amid COVID-19 scare

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Tuesday amid coronavirus spread. As per the government directives, the company's offices at various locations in India are also closed, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

"Board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, inter-alia, to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company has been postponed," it said.

The new date of the meeting will be informed in due course, the company said.

As per directives issued by various authorities, the company said, its offices in various locations have been closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.