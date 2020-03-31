Coronavirus pandemic | JSPL announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund



Private steel maker JSPL on March 31 announced a Rs 25 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. "To support India's war against COVID-19, @JSPLCorporate is making an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. We will continue to extend every possible support to our nation in this fight against Covid-19," JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said in a tweet.

JSPL Foundation is providing food and other essential supplies to the local communities in the vicinity of its manufacturing locations.

As part of relief, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has also upgraded its hospitals to fight this pandemic by equipping them with additional ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and creating isolation wards.

Moreover, JSPL has also engaged women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jindal said.

The company through its philanthropic arm JSPL Foundation is distributing masks and other hygienic products such as sanitiser, hand wash and bottles of phenyl to those living near the plant sites of the company in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.