App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | JSPL announces Rs 25 cr contribution to PM-CARES Fund

JSPL Foundation is providing food and other essential supplies to the local communities in the vicinity of its manufacturing locations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private steel maker JSPL on March 31 announced a Rs 25 crore contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. "To support India's war against COVID-19, @JSPLCorporate is making an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund. We will continue to extend every possible support to our nation in this fight against Covid-19," JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said in a tweet.

JSPL Foundation is providing food and other essential supplies to the local communities in the vicinity of its manufacturing locations.

As part of relief, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has also upgraded its hospitals to fight this pandemic by equipping them with additional ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and creating isolation wards.

Close

Moreover, JSPL has also engaged women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jindal said.

related news

The company through its philanthropic arm JSPL Foundation is distributing masks and other hygienic products such as sanitiser, hand wash and bottles of phenyl to those living near the plant sites of the company in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #India #Jindal Steel and Power

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.