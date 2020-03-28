Coronavirus pandemic | Johns Hopkins University distances self from report claiming 40 crore Indians may get coronavirus by July

Representative Image: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Johns Hopkins University has said that it had not authorised the Center for Diseases Dynamics, Economic and Policy (CDDEP) to use its logo on a Covid-19 research report predicting that "India may see as many as 100 million people contract the coronavirus infection".

In a reply to a tweet from a Twitter user named, Neelakshi Mann, Johns Hopkins University, through its verified Twitter handle said: “The use of our logo was not authorized in this case and JHU is engaging with CDDEP on it. Thank you.”



The use of our logo was not authorized in this case and JHU is engaging with CDDEP on it. Thank you.

— Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) March 26, 2020

Here’s the full conversation:

The CDDEP continues to carry the report and its highlights on its website, however, the report doesn't carry a Johns Hopkins University logo now.

The report, in question, had said that in the next months, as many as 100 million people in India are likely to contract the coronavirus infection and these numbers are expected to soar to around 300 million to 400 million by July, without interventions.

On March 26, Joint Secretary (Health) Lav Agarwal said that there was no proof of community transmission of coronavirus in India as yet, reiterating the government's stance that the country has not yet entered 'Stage-3' of the COVID-19 transmission.

However, contrary to this, the report noted that community transmission (Stage-3) of COVID-19 in India had most likely started in early March.

The report uses the IndiaSIM Model to arrive at the key conclusions pertaining to the spread of coronavirus in India. The key parameters used include the force of infection, age- and gender-specific infection rates, severe infection, and case-fatality rates.



High: trajectory with current lockdowns but insufficient

physical distancing or compliance.

physical distancing or compliance.

Medium – most likely scenario with moderate to full compliance

but no change in virulence or temperature/humidity sensitivity.

but no change in virulence or temperature/humidity sensitivity.

Low – optimistic scenario with decreased virulence and

temperature/humidity sensitivity.



The graph depicts the numbers in three possible scenarios depending on the risk factor: high, medium and low.

Even as the number of cases in India has breached the 800-mark as on March 28, with the country under a 21-day lockdown, the report says, "A national lockdown is not productive and could cause serious economic damage, increase hunger and reduce the population resilience for handling the infection peak. Some states may see transmission increase only after another 2 weeks and lockdowns should be optimized for when they could maximize the effect on the epidemic but minimize economic damage."

CDDEP hasn't come out with a statement on Johns Hopkins University's tweet as yet. The story will be updated if there are any developments.

(An earlier version of the story said that 'India may have 400 million cases of Coronavirus by July' as per a CDDEP-Johns Hopkins University report. The story was updated after Johns Hopkins University said that it didn't authorise CDDEP to use its logo on the report)