you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | JNU asks students to vacate hostels

The directive came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on March 19 said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and public sector units to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked it's students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic and said mess facilities would only be available for the next 48 hours.

The university said it would remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect.

"All activities in the university, including services in the hostels, schools and administration are hereby suspended till the said date," it said. "Accordingly, all students are required to vacate the hostels."

The JNU administration said all evaluation/examination/class presentation activities had been postponed till March 31.

The deadlines of thesis submissions of all research scholars will be extended appropriately.

"In order to facilitate the students to leave their hostels for home, mess facilities will be available for next 48 hours. No mess facilities and services will be available from March 22 to March 31," it said.

The research labs in different schools/special centres may also be closed till March 31 wherever possible.

"The inter-hall administration will make essential arrangements for the international students who may not be able to leave for their respective countries," it added.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 01:30 pm

