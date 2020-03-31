App
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | JEE (Main) exam postponed, to be held in last week of May

Admit cards for the examination will be issued after April 15 after assessing the situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 31 said the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the year 2020 will now be held in the last week of May.

The final dates for the examination will be announced soon, it said.

Admit cards for the examination will now be issued after April 15 after assessing the situation.

The coronavirus outbreak, which was followed by the announcement of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led to a slew of examinations getting postponed, both at the central and state level.

The examination was earlier slated for April 5, April 7, April 9 and April 11. 

JEE (Main) is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes across engineering institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) as well as private engineering colleges.

"The National Testing Agency has expressed hope that normalcy will be restored relatively soon; but for now, NTA is closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," according to a PIB circular.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 06:10 pm

