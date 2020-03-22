Coronavirus pandemic | ITC slashes price of Savlon sanitisers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in India, ITC has slashed the prices of Savlon sanitisers by Rs 50.

The company has cut the price of a 55ml bottle of hand sanitiser from Rs 77 to Rs 27.

“During these challenging times, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure enhanced supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market to cater to the surge in demand,” ITC

The company said that it has already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices.

“As per the Government order, we have already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices and are working overnight on rushing the new stocks to the market,” it said.

India has reported 341 coronavirus cases so far, including foreign nationals. Of these 23 have been cured while 5 died.