you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | ITC slashes price of Savlon sanitisers amid COVID-19 outbreak

ITC has already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amid the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in India, ITC has slashed the prices of Savlon sanitisers by Rs 50.

The company has cut the price of a 55ml bottle of hand sanitiser from Rs 77 to Rs 27.

“During these challenging times, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure enhanced supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market to cater to the surge in demand,” ITC

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

The company said that it has already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices.

“As per the Government order, we have already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices and are working overnight on rushing the new stocks to the market,” it said.

Also read | Coronavirus pushes govt to suspend all trains, metro and inter-state bus services until March 31

India has reported 341 coronavirus cases so far, including foreign nationals. Of these 23 have been cured while 5 died.

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

