Coronavirus pandemic | Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had "recovered" from novel coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on March 20. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari said.
The sexagenarian was a heart and lungs patient, and recovered from COVID-19 at the SMS Hospital, according to Bhandari.
The man preferred shifting to a private hospital, so he was allowed to be shifted to the Fortis hospital on Thursday morning, Bhandari said.
