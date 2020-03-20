Coronavirus pandemic | Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had "recovered" from novel coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on March 20. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari said.

The sexagenarian was a heart and lungs patient, and recovered from COVID-19 at the SMS Hospital, according to Bhandari.

The man preferred shifting to a private hospital, so he was allowed to be shifted to the Fortis hospital on Thursday morning, Bhandari said.

"He was fine in the SMS Hospital and he was fit from our side," the official added.