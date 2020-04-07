Coronavirus pandemic | IRCTC suspends bookings on 3 trains until April 30, passengers to get full refund

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has suspended bookings for trains until April 30 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. The three trains, which were being operated by the Indian Railways-- the Kashi Mahakal Express and two Tejas Express trains, have now been cancelled.

For all those passengers who had booked tickets for the above-mentioned dates, an automatic full refund of fare was announced, without any cancellation charges.

The Indian Railways had earlier cancelled all trains until April 14 when the lockdown ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, as part of the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

IRCTC had also said that since this a large-scale cancellation with no precedence in the past, the processing of refunds may take some time due to the huge number of transactions. Hence, the refund will be made into accounts of users within four to seven working days following journey dates of the trains cancelled.