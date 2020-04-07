App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IRCTC suspends bookings on 3 trains until April 30, passengers to get full refund

For all those passengers, who had booked tickets for the above-mentioned dates, an automatic refund of fare was announced, without any cancellation charges

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has suspended bookings for trains until April 30 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. The three trains, which were being operated by the Indian Railways-- the Kashi Mahakal Express and two Tejas Express trains, have now been cancelled.

For all those passengers who had booked tickets for the above-mentioned dates, an automatic full refund of fare was announced, without any cancellation charges.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

The Indian Railways had earlier cancelled all trains until April 14 when the lockdown ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, as part of the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

related news

IRCTC had also said that since this a large-scale cancellation with no precedence in the past, the processing of refunds may take some time due to the huge number of transactions. Hence, the refund will be made into accounts of users within four to seven working days following journey dates of the trains cancelled.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.