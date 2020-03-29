App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and consequently, all international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"Operation Namaste! Efforts to safeguard Indian citizens against Covid19 continue," Puri wrote on Twitter.

"The 275 Indians who were evacuated from Iran have been screened & shifted by IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft to Army Wellness Centre at Jodhpur for quarantine," he added.

In a statement, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, "We are honoured to have the opportunity to operate this relief flight, which enabled the shifting of 139 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur for testing, isolation and treatment as needed."

The IndiGo flight 6E9121 was operated by two pilots and four cabin crew members, the statement said.

All 139 passengers aboard the IndiGo aircraft tested negative for the coronavirus prior to the flight, it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 979 people have tested positive for the virus in India so far and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri #Delhi #IndiGo #Iran #Jodhpur #SpiceJet

