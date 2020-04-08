App
India
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Industry body CII urges Centre to give adequate notice ahead of lifting lockdown

The industry body recommended a slew of measures that should be taken up before lifting the nationwide lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With one week left for the completion of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked the government to give adequate notice on lifting the lockdown, CNBCTV18 has reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed the lockdown to control the transmission of novel coronavirus across the country. As the nation entered Day 15, CII said a prior notice of lifting the lockdown is important so that the industry is prepared to start functioning and labourers can return to their workplaces.

The industry body recommended a slew of measures that should be taken up before lifting the lockdown. It included an announcement of an economic stimulus package, identify hot spots, restriction on the congregation of more than 10 people at a given time in public places and limit the opening of larger places like malls, restaurants or cinema halls, among others.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

It further asked to restart the industry in phases, based on data. It should be restarted first in locations with lower incidences of the outbreak, followed by moderate incidences. Sectors that provide mass employment could re-start first, like manufacturing, to protect low wage employment, said the industry body.

Even after restarting, all factories should be allowed to function under strict rules of hygiene, health monitoring and social distancing, said CII.

Also read | MHRD launches 'Samadhan' challenge to invite ideas to fight COVID-19

The industry body also expressed concern about migrant workers who have left for their hometown following the lockdown, and asked the government to launch a campaign to bring migrant labourers back and set up accommodation for them, with access to food and medical facilities.

Also, it asked the government to announce a ‘COVID insurance scheme’ for migrant workers, like plan announced for health workers.

The body further expressed the need of effective coordination mechanism between the central government and states to stop the infection to spread, said the report.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 01:11 pm

