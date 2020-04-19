App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Industries in green, orange zones to be allowed to resume: CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a video message, he also said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said industries in green zones and orange coronavirus zones will get permission to resume operations in a restricted manner.

In a video message, he also said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said.

Close

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for the movement of essential services, all the district borders would remain sealed.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Green Zone #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

