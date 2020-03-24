App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | IndiGo says some employees being ostracised due to 'line of duty and travel history'

IndiGo stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and "enabling" them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements.

Amid major disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in the aviation sector, IndiGo on March 23 said there have been some instances where its employees were ostracised by their communities as a result of their "line of duty and travel history". Air India had stated on March 22 that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members who went abroad as a part of their duty.

"There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history," IndiGo said in a statement.

"The nation gave a standing ovation to the heroes for their fight against this pandemic on March 22. Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture," it added.

The low-cost carrier stated that its employees have been the front-runners in bringing Indian citizens back to the country and "enabling" them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements.

"Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time," the airline noted.

India has banned all international flights from March 22 for a period of one week. Moreover, the Indian government on March 23 stated that no domestic flight would be flying in its airspace from March 25 onward.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 08:08 am

