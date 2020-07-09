App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally rises to 7.6 lakh, recovery rate at 62%

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 62.08 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India witnessed a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the nationwide caseload to 7.6 lakh on July 9. The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,378, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of COVID-19 in the country right now, the updated data at 8.00 am showed.

"Around 62.08 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 487 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from  Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 10:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

