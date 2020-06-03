Coronavirus pandemic: India’s COVID-19 tally doubled from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in 15 days

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India doubled from one lakh to two lakhs in a span of two weeks.

India’s total COVID-19 tally crossed the two lakh-mark late on June 2, while it had crossed the one lakh-mark just two weeks ago on May 18.

Although India’s first coronavirus case – a Kerala student who had returned from Wuhan in China – was reported on January 30, it did not mark the outbreak of the disease in the country yet. Coronavirus cases started spreading rapidly from March and by March 10, 50 persons had already tested positive for the deadly virus.

The number of cases has been increasing gradually since then, despite the nationwide lockdown being imposed with the aim of limiting the spread of the virus. By the 110th day of the first COVID-19 case being reported, India’s total coronavirus tally breached the one lakh-mark.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

However, by this time, the number of cases had started increasing at a galloping rate, with the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported from Maharashtra. Within the next 15 days, the coronavirus tally increased by another lakh.

Despite the alarming development, the Centre has been claiming that the preventive measures it took to contain the spread of the deadly disease – such as lockdown, institutional and home quarantine, social distancing, etc – has proved effective.

The Health Ministry has claimed that preventive measures gave time to upgrade the health infrastructure of the country and equip itself for a worse onslaught. It stated that the number of coronavirus tests being conducted has also increased greatly, with more than one lakh tests being carried out daily.

A total of more than 40 lakh tests have already been conducted, making India share the top spot with nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Spain. Notably, India is yet to feature among the top 100 nations vis-à-vis the number of tests conducted per lakh population.

However, despite the virus spreading rapidly in India over the past month, the mortality rate is touted to be significantly lower than most other countries, with less than 6,000 deaths being recorded thus far. On the other hand, India’s recovery rate at present is nearly 50 percent.

Currently, India is the world’s seventh worst-hit nation with regard to the total number of coronavirus cases, with the US occupying the top spot.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here



