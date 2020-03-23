Coronavirus pandemic | Indian Railways relaxes ticket refund rules, know here

The Indian Railways has relaxed train ticket cancellation and refund rules in a bid to avoid overcrowding at railway stations and practicing social distancing at the time of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.

In an unprecedented move, the railways has announced the suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains would run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus.

Following this, the railways shared an advisory about relaxation in refund rules, which are applicable for the journey period between March 21 and April 15.

Here is all you need to know about the relaxation extended by the railways:

> All rules for e-ticket remain the same as the passenger does not need to come to the station for a refund of ticket. The cancellation of e-tickets can be done online.

Coronavirus latest update

> The relaxation in refund rules is applicable to Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter-generated tickets.

> In case of trains cancelled by railways for the journey period between March 21 and April 15, the refund can be taken across the counter on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of the journey.

Earlier, the time limit was 72 hours, excluding the day of the journey.

> If the train is not cancelled but the passenger does not want to perform the journey, a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from the date of the journey at the station.

Earlier, the time limit was three days.

Also read | How to handle coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala way

> The TDR can be submitted to the CCO (Chief Claims Officer)/ CCM (Chief Commercial Manager) Claims office for getting the refund within 60 days of the filing of TDR subject to verification from the train chart.

Earlier, the time limit was 10 days.

> For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139 IVR/SMS service, they can get the refund across the counter within 30 days from the date of journey.

Earlier, the time limit was up to the scheduled departure of the train.

Also read | 80% coronavirus patients recover on their own, 5% require hospitalisation, says ICMR

The railway urged passengers to avail the facility and avoid coming to railway stations during the spread of the novel coronavirus.