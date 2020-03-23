App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian Railways relaxes ticket refund rules, know here

All passenger services of Indian Railways have been suspended from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian Railways has relaxed train ticket cancellation and refund rules in a bid to avoid overcrowding at railway stations and practicing social distancing at the time of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.

In an unprecedented move, the railways has announced the suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains would run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus.

Following this, the railways shared an advisory about relaxation in refund rules, which are applicable for the journey period between March 21 and April 15.

Close

Here is all you need to know about the relaxation extended by the railways:

related news

> All rules for e-ticket remain the same as the passenger does not need to come to the station for a refund of ticket. The cancellation of e-tickets can be done online.

Coronavirus latest update

> The relaxation in refund rules is applicable to Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter-generated tickets.

> In case of trains cancelled by railways for the journey period between March 21 and April 15, the refund can be taken across the counter on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of the journey.

Earlier, the time limit was 72 hours, excluding the day of the journey.

> If the train is not cancelled but the passenger does not want to perform the journey, a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from the date of the journey at the station.

Earlier, the time limit was three days.

Also read | How to handle coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala way

> The TDR can be submitted to the CCO (Chief Claims Officer)/ CCM (Chief Commercial Manager) Claims office for getting the refund within 60 days of the filing of TDR subject to verification from the train chart.

Earlier, the time limit was 10 days.

> For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139 IVR/SMS service, they can get the refund across the counter within 30 days from the date of journey.

Earlier, the time limit was up to the scheduled departure of the train.

Also read | 80% coronavirus patients recover on their own, 5% require hospitalisation, says ICMR

The railway urged passengers to avail the facility and avoid coming to railway stations during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.