Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian Railways cancelled 60% tickets in March due to COVID-19

Chairman Railway Board, V K Yadav was criticised by the parliamentary panel for "shoddy presentation" of the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Senior railway officials on March 18 informed a parliamentary panel that more than 60 percent tickets were cancelled in March this year due to coronavirus, even as the panel came down hard on the Railway Board chairman for a "shoddy presentation", sources said.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had convened a special meeting with the railway and aviation ministries, seeking an update on the precautions taken by them in view of the infection that has led to three deaths in the country.

Close

"Railway Board chairman was unprepared and made a shoddy presentation at such sensitive time," a member of the panel said.

Meanwhile, Yadav appealed to all to avoid any non-essential travel.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

