App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian Overseas Bank launches special scheme for SHGs

The bank said SHGs with a good track record and a history of minimum two loans from IOB will be eligible for this loan facility, which can be availed till June 30, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday said it has introduced a special borrowing programme for self help groups to help them tide over the challenges inflicted by COVID-19. The maximum loan amount is Rs 5,000 per member of a self help group (SHG) with a cap of Rs 1 lakh for the group.

The bank said SHGs with a good track record and a history of minimum two loans from IOB will be eligible for this loan facility, which can be availed till June 30, 2020.

As per the bank's rule, only those SHGs whose existing loans are standard and performing as on March 1, 2020 are eligible to avail loan under this special scheme.

Close

The state-owned lender said interested borrowers can apply through branches directly or through business correspondents. IOB said the loans would be sanctioned and disbursed within six working days.

related news

The loans are to be repaid in 30 EMIs after initial moratorium of six months, it said, adding the rate of interest for these loans is 9.4 per cent.

The bank said it will not charge any processing fee or pre-payment fee for this loan scheme.

“SHG borrowers are an important part of the economy...we are working to the best of our ability to extend our support to SHGs and help them in the wake of Coronavirus. Our efforts are aligned with the Government of India's advice to help all sectors in the economy to function properly and sustain amidst the crisis at hand. These loans will assist the SHGs pass through the difficult times they are encountering in the present scenario,” IOB MD&CEO Karnam Sekar said.

Also, these loans will have no correlation with the corpus of the SHG. Moreover, to encourage this segment of borrowers no additional security will be required from the group.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Overseas Bank #SHGs

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.