you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian firms account for half of hydroxychloroquine supply to US: Report

Hydroxychloroquine has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hydroxychloroquine tablets
Hydroxychloroquine tablets
 
 
Nearly half of the hydroxychloroquine supply to the US comes from Indian pharmaceutical companies, according to a Bloomberg report.

Data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence indicates that Indian makers accounted for 47 percent of the US supply of the anti-malarial drug.

US President Donald Trump has called hydroxychloroquine a "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19, though it is so far unclear if the drug can help treat the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Also read: Explainer | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

India on April 7 allowed limited export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to nations badly affected by the coronavirus, including the US.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Zydus Cadila and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were some of the Indian companies that contributed to the bulk of hydroxychloroquine supply to the US, Bloomberg reported.

Very few of the 10 largest suppliers to the US were non-Indian, the report added. It is possible that some have manufacturing units in India.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Trump warned of retaliation if India did not provide hydroxychloroquine to the US.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of the novel coronavirus but has given it an emergency use authorization.

 

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #US #World News

