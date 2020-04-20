Coronavirus pandemic: India will stand by Maldives in this challenging time, says PM Modi

"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together," the prime minister tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih on the health and economic challenges the COVID-19 pandemic poses for the island nation.
India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time, he said.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 01:20 pm