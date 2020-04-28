App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India to supply HCQ, other medicines to 25 African countries: Report

Last week, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had assured medical assistance to the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, Comoros and Uganda.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India will be sending key medicines in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, including hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, to 25 African countries beginning this week, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, the medicine consignments will be distributed across the continents, including West Africa. Apart from HCQ, India would also be sending azithromycin, ceftzadime injection, etoposide, mannitol, chloroquine, ibuprofen and thermometer among other medical items and devices.

Besides this, according to the newspaper, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also involving top Indian institutes to offer advice to the countries through online platforms.

Follow all the LIVE Updates here. 

This move, according to the report, is to boost India's connect with countries on the African continent, which has as yet dodged the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had assured medical assistance to the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, Comoros and Uganda.

"An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali. Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges," Jaishankar had tweeted on April 26. He said that he had a discussion regarding "health security and solar energy" with his Mali counterpart and that "medical supplies will be reaching there shortly".

"So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of Burkina Faso has recovered from Coronavirus. Wished him and his other colleagues good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises," Jaishankar said in one of his series of tweets.

Also Read | Health ministry issues new guidelines for home isolation. Here's all you need to know

India on April 27 also handed over HCQ tablets and emergency medical equipment to neighboring Bangladesh, which has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic


First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Africa #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

