you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India Post releases special postal cover for migrant workers

According to the government, five migrant workers from different sectors were called to release the postal cover

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

India Post on May 13 paid a tribute to migrant workers by releasing a special postal cover dedicated to them in Mumbai, a press release by the Press Information Bureau has said. 

Migrant workers from across India have been making their way back to their home states by opting for any mode of transport available after the announcement and extension of national lockdown by the government. Reports suggest that a number of workers, devoid of any transport, have also taken to walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns.

According to the government, five migrant workers from different sectors were called to release the postal cover.

Chief Postmaster General Harish Chandra Agrawal said India Post wanted to acknowledge the contribution of migrant workers in the building of Mumbai.

"They are an integral part of the cityscape, and what better time to recognise their effort than the present," Agrawal said.

"These migrant workers belonging to remotest parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or West Bengal, have been immensely contributing to building the city of Mumbai, by making the lives of Mumbaikars smooth and seamless. The Special Cover is an attempt to keep their struggles and contributions recorded in the history of India,' Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Swati Pandey said.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

