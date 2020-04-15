App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India places orders for over 15 million PPEs with China: Report

China had donated 1,70,000 PPE coveralls earlier while more than 5,00,000 testing kits from China have been delivered to various entities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has reached out to China and placed orders for over 15 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), including gowns, masks, gloves and goggles, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report also states that India is also in the process of procuring over 1.5 million rapid testing kids from China. Some of these kits, according to the report, have already been delivered.

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri revealed these details in an online briefing from Beijing on April 14, the newspaper reported.

Misri also said during the briefing that the two countries can cooperate on pharmaceuticals, particularly active pharmaceutical indicators. The Indian government, as well as private companies, are procuring these from Chinese companies, according to the report.

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

"I think facilitation of our needs and our requirements in a timely manner, in a smooth manner, on a predictable timeline at prices that are stable and orderly would be the best signal possible to send for the India-China relationship," Misri said.

According to the report, China had donated 1,70,000 PPE coveralls earlier while more than 5,00,000 testing kits from China have been delivered to various entities.

"This offers us the opportunity of co-operating in a smooth manner. We are identifying bona fide suppliers and entering into agreements. What is important is quality material continues to be available at reasonable and stable prices and we are able to re-establish freight and cargo lines," Misri is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The official added that during the height of the outbreak in China, India had provided medical assistance to the country, with over 15 tons of medical supplies being dispatched to China.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:14 pm

