Coronavirus pandemic | India may offer unemployment benefits to workers who lost job due to COVID-19

To combat the impact of the novel coronavirus on the working population, the central government may give unemployment benefits to a section of organised workers who may lose their jobs due to the pandemic, the Business Standard has reported.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is looking to extend the ‘Atal Beema Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ and allow workers to avail benefits of unemployment insurance if they are impacted by the coronavirus, a senior government official told the publication.

The ‘Atal Beema Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ is a scheme that provides unemployment insurance to workers who have subscribed to the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

The ESI is a self-financing health insurance scheme for formal sector workers in India. It is managed by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Under the scheme, workers get compensation in the form of cash to the tune of 25 percent of the average salary that they were getting in the last two years of their job for a period of up to three months of unemployment, said the report.

However, workers should have been a subscriber of the ESIC for at least two years to get the unemployment benefit, and this can be availed only once in a lifetime.

According to an estimate by the International Labour Organization (ILO) up to 25 million people might become unemployed worldwide due to the impact of COVID-19, the report said.

Meanwhile, the central government is working on a financial package for various sectors, including civil aviation and tourism to deal with the fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 19, announced setting up of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that will take necessary actions "in the near future" after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that - keeping in mind economic challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak - the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force would be set up.

"In this time of crisis, I appeal to all businesses and the high-income section of the society to be sensitive towards the economic interests of all those whose services you take. It is possible that in the coming few days, these people may not be able to attend work, and in this situation, please do not cut their wages. Decide humanely and sensitively," PM Modi said.