Coronavirus pandemic | India may broaden COVID-19 testing criteria to detect community transmission

Amid the debate that the testing criteria for the novel coronavirus may be too narrow to detect community transmission, India is considering a proposal to widen it, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has proposed that everyone with atypical pneumonia and close contacts of COVID-19-positive persons should be tested.

At present, the testing has been done for those who have a travelling history of affected areas overseas or have been in contact with such persons.

The suggestions to include atypical pneumonia patients and close contacts of coronavirus patients have been given to the ministry on March 20, an expert told the publication. However, India does not intend to undertake mass testing as in South Korea, the experts clarified.

The expert further said that the testing protocol had been reviewed and it will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, to check community transmission of COVID-19, the ICMR has decided to pick up additional samples from the virus-affected areas for testing. The purpose behind this is to expand random checks to keep tabs on whether this is happening, Rajnikant Srivastava - a scientist at India’s top health research body - told the publication.

According to Srivastava, the surveillance has been expanded to include more areas, especially those areas where coronavirus cases have been reported. All results of random samples are negative, which reassures that there is no community transmission yet, he was quoted as saying.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also confirmed that the coronavirus infections have not reached the "community level" in India and asserted that the government is trying to use "good information" in the best manner to deal with the situation.

"We are in touch with everything going on the research front," he said.

Measures have been taken for the detailed tracing of contacts and the ICMR is conducting tests, added the minister.